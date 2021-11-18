TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Down 45.6% in October

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. TGI Solar Power Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

