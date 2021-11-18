The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,036.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,036 ($13.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,015.72 ($13.27). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.27), with a volume of 160,042 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £958.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

