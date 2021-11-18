The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $38,000,000.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00.

BX stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,351. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $148.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

