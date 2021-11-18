The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $226.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

