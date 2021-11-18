The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral Sells 240 Shares

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 976,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,489. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

