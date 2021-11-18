The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.15% of Community Financial worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The Community Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $227.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Community Financial Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

