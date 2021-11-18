The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Major Shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp Sells 2,000,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.20. 1,845,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,584. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $356.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.40.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,907,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

