The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $354.46 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $356.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

