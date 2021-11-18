The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in October

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flowr stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 187,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Flowr Company Profile
