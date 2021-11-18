The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GCV opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

