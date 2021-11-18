The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the October 14th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GAB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,316. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

