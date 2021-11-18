The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the October 14th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
GAB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,316. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
