The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

