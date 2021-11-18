The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
