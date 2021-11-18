The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

