The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Buy

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $107.19. 949,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,063. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.