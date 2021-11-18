The Graph (GRT) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $4.10 billion and $292.16 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.