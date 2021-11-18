The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $638.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

