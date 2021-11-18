The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

HIG traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $70.50. 1,735,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

