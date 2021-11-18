The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 5,000 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 55,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,648. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.