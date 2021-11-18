The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Jasmin Manner Sells 8,089 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HNST stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth $70,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

