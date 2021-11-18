The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million

Equities analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post sales of $21.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.42 million to $21.80 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $80.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

JYNT stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.18. Joint has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Joint by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

