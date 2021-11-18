The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 104.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,823,000 after purchasing an additional 113,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Progressive by 306.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 491,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after purchasing an additional 370,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,327. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,321 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

