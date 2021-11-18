The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

SGPYY opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

