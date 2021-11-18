The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Singing Machine stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 15,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,584. Singing Machine has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87.
About Singing Machine
