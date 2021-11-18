The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Singing Machine stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 15,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,584. Singing Machine has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

