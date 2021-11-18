The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

