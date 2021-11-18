Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the October 14th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSOI stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
