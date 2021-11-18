Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $47.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00176579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.00543228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

