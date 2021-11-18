THETA (THETA) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $6.00 billion and $323.72 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00010610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

