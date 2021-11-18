THG (LON:THG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $174.44

THG Plc (LON:THG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.44 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 181.70 ($2.37), with a volume of 5471668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.90 ($2.35).

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut their target price on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THG to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 236 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

Get THG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 446.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 550.63.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($84,376.80). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Insiders have purchased a total of 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,002 over the last 90 days.

THG Company Profile (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.