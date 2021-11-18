Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $36,480.39 and approximately $587.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,828.88 or 0.98229131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

