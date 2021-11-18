Thomas E. Hale Sells 13,827 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MNTV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. 940,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,471. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,769,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

