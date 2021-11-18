Thor Gjerdrum Sells 4,560 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $330,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72.

AMRK traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,400. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $791.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.