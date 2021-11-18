Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 291,752 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,752 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after buying an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

