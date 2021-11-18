Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 43,632 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 370.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lennar were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

LEN stock opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

