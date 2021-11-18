Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 112,499 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,189 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

