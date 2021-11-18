Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wipro were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

