Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Exponent worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $3,097,460 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.