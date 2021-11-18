Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southern were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

