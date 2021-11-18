Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.46 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

