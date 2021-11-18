Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.59 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 169.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 584,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $187.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $188.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

