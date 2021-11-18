Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.73 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $353.52 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

