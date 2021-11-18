Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.84 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 266,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 52.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,065,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,413 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 479,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 99,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 91,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE WY opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

