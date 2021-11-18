Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 32,133 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

