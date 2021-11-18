Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 538,225 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

