Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Evergy were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Evergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 150,739 shares of company stock worth $9,553,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.