Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $171.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

