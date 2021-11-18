Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,567 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nordson were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $269.33 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $269.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

