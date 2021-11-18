Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 181,397 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

