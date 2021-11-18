Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,851 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.