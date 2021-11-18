Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sysco were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

