Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $102.67 million and approximately $56.56 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015815 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00219809 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

